One man airlifted after crashing into tree

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man had to be airlifted after he crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

This happened just before 2 a.m. at Lawrence Road near Marcellus Highway in Cass County.

The driver was heading south when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal and left the roadway.

He lost control and hit a tree.

He was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt. His injuries are unknown at this time.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. This accident is still under investigation.