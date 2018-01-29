Amtrak train hits vehicle in Comstock Twp.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a vehicle escaped injury after getting stuck on a train track with an Amtrak train bearing down on them.

The train hit the vehicle at about 10:45 a.m. on the tracks along E. Michigan Avenue at Leenhouts.  Vehicle debris  was spread for hundreds of feet down the track.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The train did not leave the tracks and there are no reports of any injuries on board.

