Beer & food pairing just one of many classes available at The Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samaritas isn't just a senior living facility, it's an experience for those aging gracefully, and they like to have fun. There are plenty of classes through The Academy that do just that, as well as get together with people in the community.

One of those classes is called "Sip Me Baby One More Time," where people will learn how to pair food with beer and wine. Brianne Ross from Creston Brewery, and Elliot Talen from Samaritas, give a demonstration of what people can learn in the class.

Sip Me Baby One More Time will take place on March 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Terraces dinning room.

Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast.

For more information on classes and more, visit samaritas.org/theacademy.