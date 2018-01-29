Carol Health app provides fast, convenient home health care for elderly in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the 2016 census, about 13 percent of Kent County's population is 65 or older, which means there are more people that need access to in-home care. Thankfully there is now an app that provides health care for the elderly in Grand Rapids with a touch of a button, called Carol Health.

Carol Health is designed for people to request fast and convenient home health care services for themselves or an elderly loved one. It allows users to add family, friends and other caregivers to access information on the patient, providing real-time notifications to better manage and monitor care at home.

Carol Health offers services such as wound dressing changes, vital signs check, medication assistance, and respite care. These services are performed by qualified registered nurses in the West Michigan area, and will come within two hours upon requesting a service.

The app also gives patients and their family immediate access to their health records so they can use them to help do what's best for their loved ones.

No matter how many services are provided during the nurse's visit, it will always cost $65 per hour.

The service is only available in Grand Rapids right now, but hope to expand their services to the greater Grand Rapids area later this year.

To sign up for Carol Health services, visit carolhealth.com to download the app or call 1-888-68CAROL.