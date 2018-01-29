Grand Rapids man arrested for possession of stolen mail; identity theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested on federal charges of allegedly possessing stolen mail, stealing identities and credit card fraud.

Kahwahnas Nucumbhi Potts, 38, was arrested Monday.

Attorney General Andrew Birge says Potts faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on all the counts and could be ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

The federal indictment says that Potts allegedly possessed stolen main from various Kent County residents between March 2015 and April 2016 and that he applied for numerous credit cards in the names of the residents.

Potts is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday.

 

 

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    Of course, HIS identity is pretty safe……..Can you imagine pulling out a credit card at GameStop or Menard’s with that name on it?

    Reply