Lt. Governor Calley hosts town hall meeting in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:13 AM, January 29, 2018, by

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley will be in Grand Rapids Monday evening for a Gubernatorial Town Hall Meeting.

The Lt. Governor announced in November he would be running for governor.

The meeting will take place at the Kent County GOP headquarters located at 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

Calley also has an additional town hall meeting planned for Wednesday at the Weatherwax Hall at Jackson Symphony Orchestra in Jackson.

Both of the meetings begin at 7 p.m.

