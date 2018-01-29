Michigan AG seeks university emails, texts in Nassar review

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette wants Michigan State University to turn over all emails and text messages related to disgraced campus sports doctor Larry Nassar that were sent to or by 20 current and former school officials.

In a letter to the university released Monday, Schuette asked for the communications of administrators and others, including President Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis. Simon and Hollis both resigned last week after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes.

Schuette is investigating Michigan State’s handling of complaints against Nassar.

Schuette is also seeking emails and texts for the university’s governing board, its acting president, athletic doctors and trainers.

He’s also asking for records from an internal review that the university hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct.