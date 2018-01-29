New smart watch gaining popularity for parents and kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Does technology make your kids more or less safe?

There are devices out there that offer the best of both worlds: communication with your kids without the pitfalls of being connected to the web.

For kids who are too young for a smartphone, the Gizmo Pal 2 is becoming popular. Parents can watch the whole time.

The smart watch-type device has live, real-time GPS tracking and you can set it so that your child can't ignore a call from you. You can also set who can call, as well.

Advocates for safety online also like the Gizmo Pal 2 because kids can get unwanted contacts from strangers and kids don't have unfiltered, unmonitored access to the internet.

