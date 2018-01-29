New smart watch gaining popularity for parents and kids

Posted 9:30 PM, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31PM, January 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Does technology make your kids more or less safe?

There are devices out there that offer the best of both worlds: communication with your kids without the pitfalls of being connected to the web.

For kids who are too young for a smartphone, the Gizmo Pal 2 is becoming popular. Parents can watch the whole time.

The smart watch-type device has live, real-time GPS tracking and you can set it so that your child can't ignore a call from you.  You can also set who can call, as well.

Advocates for safety online also like the Gizmo Pal 2 because kids can get unwanted contacts from strangers and kids don't have unfiltered, unmonitored access to the internet.

For more, watch the video above and also check out Protect Young Eyes here.

