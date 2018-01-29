Watson wins 600th dual at Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Allendale wrestling coach Duane Watson won his 600th dual when the Falcons beat Grandville Saturday at the Whitehall Invitational.

"I want to keep coaching and I want to keep coming back because of parents and families that raise kids like this." Watson said. "They are always giving back. If a team needs shoes and we find out about it, these boys wanna give. It's just a pleasure for me to keep coaching kids who parent's have instilled those kind of values. It's wonderful."

He becomes just the 15th coach in state history to reach to 600 win plateau.

