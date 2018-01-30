UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Construction about to begin on Borgess expansion

Posted 2:41 PM, January 30, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Construction is about to begin on an expansion to Ascension’s Borgess Medical Center.

The medical center will be adding another floor to the Stryker Center, which they say was built for vertical expansion.  The $35 million project will add 32,000-feet to the surgical suites.

In addition to larger operating rooms for current and new technology, the expansion will included two new operating rooms for the Birthing Center and two new elevators for patients and staff.  The new surgical level will also connect to patient units with a new bridge.

“Our surgical cases have been increasing in cardiovascular services, orthopedic procedures, vascular work and bariatric surgeries,” says Robert Hill, M.D., chief Medical Officer at Borgess in a press release. “This expansion will provide much needed space for our physicians and will provide greater convenience, privacy and comfort for our patients.”

Some services will be relocated during construction, but disruption of care is expected.

The project is expected to be finished by 2020.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s