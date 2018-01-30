Construction about to begin on Borgess expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Construction is about to begin on an expansion to Ascension’s Borgess Medical Center.

The medical center will be adding another floor to the Stryker Center, which they say was built for vertical expansion. The $35 million project will add 32,000-feet to the surgical suites.

In addition to larger operating rooms for current and new technology, the expansion will included two new operating rooms for the Birthing Center and two new elevators for patients and staff. The new surgical level will also connect to patient units with a new bridge.

“Our surgical cases have been increasing in cardiovascular services, orthopedic procedures, vascular work and bariatric surgeries,” says Robert Hill, M.D., chief Medical Officer at Borgess in a press release. “This expansion will provide much needed space for our physicians and will provide greater convenience, privacy and comfort for our patients.”

Some services will be relocated during construction, but disruption of care is expected.

The project is expected to be finished by 2020.