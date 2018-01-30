× First ever Great Lakes Surf Festival comes to West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich.– The return of winter weather might have many people looking forward to summer.

Mark your calendars for the first ever Great Lakes Surf Festival, Saturday August 18th at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

Festival founder and professional windsurfer Joe Bidawid says the event is meant to bring people together with water activities for all ages.

Some of the events include kayak and surfing workshops and races, sunset beach yoga and a gear swap meet.

Guests can even camp on the beach!

For more information and how to register, click here.