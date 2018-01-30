× Former governor John Engler to be interim president at MSU

(WJBK) – Former Michigan governor John Engler will be named interim president at Michigan State University Wednesday, FOX 2 political analyst Tim Skubick has confirmed.

The Board of Trustees have called a meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday, in which they are expected to announce Engler as interim president. Bill Beekman has been acting president since former president Lou Anna Simon resigned one week ago.

Simon resigned last Wednesday amid calls to step down from former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse survivors, local politicians and many more, despite continued support from the Board.

Engler, a Republican, was governor from 1991-2003.