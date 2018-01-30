Foxconn wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan

Posted 11:40 AM, January 30, 2018, by

Lake Michigan, 9/7/17 - Saugatuck

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to meet its needs.

The city of Racine asked the state Department of Natural Resources for permission Monday to divert water from the lake primarily to serve the planned display panel factory and campus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the permission is needed under an interstate agreement that guides water use in eight states that border the Great Lakes.

Under the compact, all water shipped out must be returned to Lake Michigan minus what’s lost to evaporation or what’s incorporated into Foxconn’s manufacturing process.

The Taiwanese company says it could invest up to $10 billion on the display panel factory that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments