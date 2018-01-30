Governor’s environmental proposal to help clean up Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Governor Rick Snyder made some important announcements Tuesday.

He’s proposing $79 million dollars annually to help renew Michigan’s environment, while also mentioning the problem with Michigan’s landfills getting filled by other state’s trash.

State officials tell FOX 17 News the reason for taking other people’s garbage is that Michigan has lots of landfills, and disposal prices are low compared to other states.

The Michigan Environmental Council, based out of Lansing, says it’s mostly commercial haulers making those trips to dump waste in the mitten.

"About 25% of our waste that’s placed in our landfills comes from out of state,” says Chris Kolb, Michigan Environmental Council. “From Toronto and Ontario and other states mostly to the east of here.”

Governor Snyder wants to clean up the state and he’s proposing the $79 million in annual funding to be used in several ways.

“One is to provide about 45 million dollars a year to remediate and redevelop existing contaminated sites that have been abandoned across the state about 3,000 of those,” says Kolb.

The rest of the money would be used to increase Michigan’s recycling amount, and to maintain the quality of beaches and state parks.

If the governor’s proposal gets the green light, Michigan could start seeing the money as early as fall 2018.