Michigan International Auto Show returns to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Hundreds of cars will be on display at the 20th Michigan International Auto Show in downtown Grand Rapids.

From vintage cars to luxury vehicles, there are a ton of cars to look at.

The show kicks off inside Devos Place on Thursday, February 1 and runs through Sunday, February 4. The show is open from 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. both Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the show is open from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-14. Kids 5 and under get in for free. Click here to buy them online.

There is plenty of close by parking beneath DeVos Place and across the street for $10 per day. For more information, click here.

FOX 17's Nicole DiDonato and Erica Francis will be broadcasting live from the show on Thursday morning starting in our 7 a.m. hour.

Below is a list of the top 20 can't miss cars that the show organizers put together:

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Race Version) — More aggressive, more seductive and more powerful than ever before, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has what it takes to stand out from the crowd. Sporting a 90º 2.9L all-aluminum twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Giulia Quadrifoglio delivers class-leading 505 horsepower73 and 443 pound-feet of torque between 2,500 and 5,500 rpm. The Giulia Quadrifoglio launches from 0-60 in a class-leading 3.8 seconds, achieving top speeds of 191 mph. Even more impressive is a lap time of 7:32 minutes, making it the fastest four-door production vehicle to take on the demanding Nürburgring track.

2018 Audi R8 Spyder — Born out of motorsports, the Audi R8 Spyder combines the roar of the track with the thrill of top-down driving. The 2018 R8 Spyder takes its supercar status to the next level. The powerhouse 540-hp V10 engine puts out 398 lb-ft of torque and adds balance through its mid-engine drivetrain design. The Audi R8 Spyder commands attention wherever it goes. From the striking Singleframe® grille to the sharp 19-inch 5-double-spoke design wheels, the R8 Spyder makes its presence felt with sport-savvy design details. Find this vehicle in the Million Dollar Motorway.

2001 BMW Z8 – This roadster was produced in limited quantity by German automaker from 2000 to 2003 (about 5,700 Z8 models were made for the entire world—and only about 2,500 made their way to the United States. Since that time, this specific model has gained in value. According to Auto Trader, “The BMW Z8 is worth a ton of money. While other early-2000s BMW models have depreciated quickly, like the used vehicles they are, the Z8 hasn’t. In fact, it’s done the opposite. Rather than dropping in price like all other expensive German cars, the Z8 has dramatically appreciated — to the point where these things now routinely list for well over $200,000.”

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir — From first-glance to lingering looks, the all-new Enclave mid-size luxury SUV arrives in style. By placing timeless design over passing trends, the first-ever Enclave Avenir SUV allows you to experience Buick luxury like never before. With premium craftsmanship, easy-to-access seating for up to seven, and cargo flexibility to take it all with you, the all-new 2018 Enclave mid-size luxury SUV is where time together becomes time well-spent.

1964 Checker Taxi Cab — Checker Motors Corporation was a Kalamazoo, Michigan-based vehicle manufacturer and tier-one subcontractor that manufactured taxicabs used by Checker Taxi. Checker Motors Corporation was established by Morris Markin in 1922 through a merger of Commonwealth Motors and Markin Automobile Body. Checker made the iconic American taxi cab, valued by taxicab companies for its durability in heavy use. Special features included wide rear doors, large rear seats and trunks. The company had trouble competing with fleet discounts offered by the larger manufacturers, as well as economies of scale in procuring components. The final models were produced in 1982. This 1964 Checker New York City Taxi Cab is a survivor of Hurricane Harvey – August 2017, Kingwood, Texas. See this car in the Gilmore Car Museum display in the Grand Gallery.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado — Chevy trucks have been delivering strength, reliability and dependability for the last 100 years. Colorado is at home in any situation, with an exterior designed for functionality and a quiet, refined interior that combines comfort and convenience. Named “Best Pickup Truck of 2018” by Cars.com and a finalist for the 2018 North American Truck of the Year.

2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt — celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie “Bullitt,” with Steve McQueen, this new, limited-edition features retuned 5.0-liter V8 engine that packs at least 475hp and 420 lb.-ft. of torque and tops out at 163mph. Saluting the 1968 movie car with effortlessly cool appearance and available classic Dark Highland Green exterior paint.

2018 Ford EcoSport SES — After years of selling on other continents; the newish Ford EcoSport (pronounced Echo-Sport) subcompact SUV is finally coming to North America. When the EcoSport goes on sale early in 2018, it will slot beneath the Escape as the most affordable crossover SUV model in the automaker’s lineup. The new 2018 EcoSport will be offered in S, SE, SES and Titanium trim levels.

2018 GM Canyon Denali Diesel — As with its corporate cousin, the Chevy Colorado, the Canyonhas two cab and cargo-bed styles that pair with several powertrain choices. The base 200-hp inline-four has a standard six-speed manual, the 308-hp V-6 is exceedingly quick, and the mini Duramax diesel makes 369 lb-ft of torque. Categorized as a midsize pickup, the GMC Canyon Denali is offered only in crew cab form with two-wheel and four-wheel drive variants. Short or long box beds are available as well. The standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 generating 308 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic, the Canyon 2WD is rated at a 5,800-lb.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport — Santa Fe Sport’s nimble nature on the road inspires confidence. Its innovative safety and convenience features give you a comfortable and secure experience en route to any destination. Santa Fe Sport’s interior space can seat up to five with plenty of room to stretch out. The 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks can slide and recline for passengers or be folded completely flat for maximum load-space so you have plenty of options for carrying people and cargo.This model, displayed in burgundy, has been modified by Auto Image to include a custom Katzkin leather interior with Great Lakes Edition badging and embroidery as well as a Webasto Comfort III Inbuilt sunroof.

2017 Gentex Custom Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon — This sport vehicle has been extensively modified by Gentex Corporationand American Custom Jeeps. The vehicle’s bodywork, suspension, wheels, lighting, interior, drivetrain and features set are all custom and highlights Gentex’s latest rear vision, camera and home automation technologies.Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of vision-related features to the global automotive industry. The company’s products include sophisticated electronic mirrors that eliminate headlamp glare, camera systems that optimize forward lighting, LCD displays that augment the rearward view, and alerts that warn the driver of potential hazards. Gentex is the presenting sponsor of the 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show.

2018 Lexus LC 500 — Experience a world-class prestige luxury coupe and a new era of uncompromising design and performance. An all-new platform, our most powerful V8, and a class-leading 10-speed automatic transmission come together to create our most responsive vehicle yet. The LC 500 brings luxury, convenience, safety and performance to the driver in this grand touring coupe. Find this vehicle in the Million Dollar Motorway.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — As the only PHEV crossover in its class, Outlander PHEV is perfectly suited for your weekday commute and weekend adventures. Mitsubishi took it one step further and added S-AWC, one of the world’s most advanced all-wheel control systems, adding in several advanced technologies to give you maximum traction and control. Outlander PHEV is the only plug-in hybrid with DC Fast Charging10 in addition to Level 1 and 2 charging. DC Fast Charge gets you to 80% capacity in about 25 minutes at CHAdeMO public charging stations. Wherever you go, you’re never too far from getting a quick boost.

2018 Nissan Leaf — Get ready for a whole new way to drive, where the everyday is exhilarating. Feel more inspired, capable, and confident – wherever you go. All in a car that does simple things amazingly. Going Electric has its benefits. From never paying for gas or making an oil change again to two years of complimentary charging at No Charge to Charge stations using the EZ-Charge card, LEAF owners are not just excited about their car. This all-new 100% electric car has a range of up to 150 miles.

2018 Porsche Macan Turbo — What makes a Porsche a Porsche? The fact that it is instantly recognizable, some would answer. Others might say it’s the face that stands out from the crowd. Our engineers would say that it’s the Porsche DNA. The face of every model in the Macan range displays the dominant sporty genes of their hereditary line. Markers include the characteristic headlights recessed in the hood. The large, imposing air intakes of the front fascia are just waiting to inhale life. The Macan—built for an intensive life in which the thirst for experience and thrills are ever present, and in which new challenges are a permanent driving force. Built for a life that refuses to be cut-short by conventions and feels all the more authentic for it.

2018 Range Rover Velar — Simplicity that exudes confidence and individuality. The Range Rover Velar leads the way in progressive design. Clean, elegant and distinctive, the vehicle has a striking, contemporary presence. Wherever you go in the Range Rover Velar, eyes will follow. The Range Rover Velar design philosophy is revolutionary. Striking proportions, flush door handles and an integrated rear spoiler all improve aerodynamics. Features including the foil stamped grille give the vehicle’s front profile an undeniable presence.

2018 Rolls Royce Phantom — The Phantom experience is anticipated. But it is never expected. This is perfect, force-free equilibrium. A harmonious collaboration of rear-axle steering, active stabilization and on-air suspension deliver a graceful, beautifully balanced drive. Inside the quietest Rolls-Royce ever created, silence – that rarest of joys – is yours whenever you desire it. Enhanced with discreet technology, the tranquil Phantom Suite is the epitome of contemporary luxury – for those who understand that a whisper can be louder than a shout. It’s a rare sense of scale that defines Phantom. Behind the Pantheon grille, this commanding presence is confirmed. Power is paramount to the driving experience. Phantom delivers seemingly limitless strength. Coming in at $520,400 – this is the most expensive vehicle in this year’s show. Find it in the Million Dollar Motorway.

2018 Toyota C-HR — According to Auto Week, “Toyota is positioning the C-HR as an entry point for millennials who want a stylish, city-use ‘crossover’ that doesn’t cost a lot and comes relatively loaded. The C-HR is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform, the same one the new Prius rides on.” The first ever of this line, you’ll find both the XLE and the XLE Premium on display. One of four models available as part of the Toyota Drive Center.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas — Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a 3rd row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. And we back it up with a transferable 6-year, 72,000-mile, whichever occurs first, New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Go ahead, take it out and see how it drives. Life’s as big as you make it.