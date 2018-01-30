× Several West Michigan schools closed due to illness

WEST MICHIGAN– A number of schools have closed down across the viewing area for Wednesday, due to illness.

The Waldron Center Campus with Branch ISD will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday.

In Kalamazoo County, the Parchment School District will be closed, with the exception of daycare. Arcadia, Northeastern and Woodward schools within Kalamazoo Public Schools will also be shut down due to illness.

Barry County Christian School has announced it will be closed all the way through Friday.

The closures come amidst the flu outbreak that’s hit across the country, and has even been linked to several deaths.

Health experts say the biggest way to prevent the spread of illness is to wash your hands. Also, make sure to stay home if you’re sick.

FOX 17 will continue to monitor school closings and update our closings page as information comes in.