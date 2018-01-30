Three Rivers student may be infected with case of mumps

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- School officials in Three Rivers are warning parents about a possible case of mumps.
In a letter sent home to parents, officials at Park Elementary School are working closely with the health department as a suspected, but not confirmed case of mumps, has been reported.
Mumps is a viral illness with symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue, and swelling and tenderness of several glands under the ears and jaw.
The virus can spread from person to person by contact with saliva or mucus of an infected person.
Mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. No word on any classes being cancelled because of the possible outbreak.
Kevin Rahe
Unfortunately, the mumps vaccine many of us were comfortable with and used to vaccinate our children was pulled from the market in 2010. The only alternative, the MMR, includes a component for Rubella that was made unethically – cultured using cells from an aborted human fetus – so many of us cannot justify using it. There are also safety concerns with it since it contains fragments of that child’s DNA that are longer than the FDA recommends as safe. In response to concerns about this a study was released a few years ago that shows the “MMR” to be safe. It came to that conclusion because it relied on a study done with an ethical and safe version of the MMR used in Japan rather than the one available in the U.S. Ironically the FDA won’t approve the Japanese version for use here.