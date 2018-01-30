Three Rivers student may be infected with case of mumps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- School officials in Three Rivers are warning parents about a possible case of mumps.

In a letter sent home to parents, officials at Park Elementary School are working closely with the health department as a suspected, but not confirmed case of mumps, has been reported.

Mumps is a viral illness with symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue, and swelling and tenderness of several glands under the ears and jaw.

The virus can spread from person to person by contact with saliva or mucus of an infected person.

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. No word on any classes being cancelled because of the possible outbreak.

