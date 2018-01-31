Body found in Kalamazoo identified as Grand Rapids runaway; homicide investigation underway

Live – Sentencing for Dr. Larry Nassar in Eaton Co.

Posted 11:59 AM, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 01:54PM, January 31, 2018

Kalamazoo, West Douglas neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The body of a teen girl found in Kalamazoo over the weekend has been identified as a Grand Rapids runaway.

The body of Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was found Sunday in the West Douglas neighborhood of Kalamazoo.  She was reported as a runaway on January 25.

Lt. Anthony Morgan of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

East Kentwood High School has notified families that Dumbuya was a student at EKHS and that crisis team members are at the school to help students and staff.

