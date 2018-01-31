Doctor detained by immigration to be released on bond

Posted 3:57 PM, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:02PM, January 31, 2018

DETROIT, Mich. - The Kalamazoo doctor detained by immigration officials will be released on bond.

Dr. Lukasz Niec has been held in the Calhoun County Jail since January 16.  An immigration judge had a hearing for bond via video in Detroit Wednesday.  He is being released on a $10,000 bond.

The family released a statement of gratitude for the judge's decision in granting the bond.  They also thanked Dr. Niec's employers, Bronson Hospital, Bronson attorneys, and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

Cameras weren't allowed in the courtroom, but Dr. Niec testified most of the afternoon.  He cried while being questioned regarding his daughter and his family. He says that he has been treated for depression and anxiety stemming from allegations from a former fiance'.  He alleges that the ex-fiance's brother has been embezzling from him.

In 2013, Niec was arrested and charged with domestic violence, but was acquitted by a jury after 15 minutes of deliberation.

Niec was arrested and charged on two misdemeanors while a teen.  One of the two charges was expunged, but can still be seen in immigration record.

Niec came to the United States legally as a child with his parents in 1987.  Family says he has been a Legal Permanent Resident since 1989.   However, immigration can use the misdemeanor convictions against him for deportation.

ICE reported that Niec had 18 run-ins with the law in recent years, mostly driving and civil infractions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s