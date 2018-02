Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cornerstone held Siena Heights to just 13 1st half points which is the lowest total for a half in Mol Arena history. The Golden Eagles led by 38 at the break and cruised to a 92-48 win Wednesday.

Kyle Stegenga scored 17 points and is now just 57 points short of the state's all-time scoring record.

Cornerstone will play at Northwestern Ohio on Saturday afternoon.