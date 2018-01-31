Credit union releases photos of fraud suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Lake Michigan Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding an incidence of fraud at one of the branch’s ATMs earlier this month.

About 100 debit and ATM cards were targeted and thieves gained access to the card numbers and PINs over the weekend of January 20. The credit union deactivated the cards and victims has funds reimbursed. Officials with the credit union say that skimmer devices were used at an ATM in downtown Grand Rapids to get the card numbers.

The credit union released the above photos Wednesday after receiving permission from detectives with the Michigan State Police Fraud Division and the FBI. Four different people are identified as persons-of-interest.

Anyone with information regarding the people in the photos should call Michigan State Police at 1-800-409-7621 or at their website: michtip.state.mi.us .