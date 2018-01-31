Credit union releases photos of fraud suspects

Posted 4:11 PM, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, January 31, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Lake Michigan Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding an incidence of fraud at one of the branch’s ATMs earlier this month.

About 100 debit and ATM cards were targeted and thieves gained access to the card numbers and PINs over the weekend of January 20.  The credit union deactivated the cards and victims has funds reimbursed.  Officials with the credit union say that skimmer devices were used at an ATM in downtown Grand Rapids to get the card numbers.

The credit union released the above photos Wednesday after receiving permission from detectives with the Michigan State Police Fraud Division and the FBI.  Four different people are identified as persons-of-interest.

Anyone with information regarding the people in the photos should call Michigan State Police at 1-800-409-7621 or at their website: michtip.state.mi.us .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s