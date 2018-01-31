× GRPD explores possible tie between recent pizza-delivery robberies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police detectives are exploring a possible connection between the robbery of a pizza deliverer on January 29, and another one on January 26.

They say three people were charged in relation to the most recent robbery, and there were two warrant arrests.

The GRPD tells FOX 17 that Kiezell Roy Robinson, 20, of Wyoming was charged this week with one count of Armed Robbery. And Marquise Lamar Johnson-Totten, 19, of Grand Rapids was charged with the same count.

Police say 20-year-old Matthew Jeramiah Faceson II of Grand Rapids was charged with one count of Lying to a Police Officer During a Violent-Crime Investigation.

The first robbery occurred January 26, in the 1100 block of Neland Avenue SE. Police say the second holdup happened just after midnight on January 29, in the same block of Neland. A tracking dog was called in, and police say the K9 led officers to a home in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE, where they surrounded a home.

Police executed a search warrant there, and say they found evidence inside related to both robberies. Five people initially were taken into custody.

Anyone with further information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or message them on their Facebook page, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.