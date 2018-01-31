Kalamazoo doctor detained by immigration officials getting day in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -The Kalamazoo doctor who was detained by immigration officials is expected to go before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Lukasz Niec has been in custody since January 16th and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail. He'll appear in the Detroit courtroom via video conference for a bond hearing.

The judge could set a bond for Dr. Niec which means he could go free after posting it to see his Kalamazoo family again.

Dr. Niec came from Poland as a child and legally entered the United States in 1987. He holds a green card and is a permanent resident, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained him and say they have the right to deport him because of two prior convictions from his teen years. One conviction was for Malicious Destruction of Property and the other was Possession of Stolen Property. One of those convictions was expunged, but can still appear in Immigration Court.

Last week, ICE revealed that Dr. Niec came under scrutiny due to 18 run-ins with the law, mainly civil and driving infractions. However, it is the two prior convictions that could get him deported.

Dr. Niec's hearing is expected at 1:00 p.m. We'll have more details on later editions of FOX 17 News.