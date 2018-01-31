Closings and cancellations

Milner chooses basketball, commits to Cleveland State

Posted 11:13 PM, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40PM, January 31, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Christian senior Seth Milner received some division 1 interest from colleges this fall for football, but Milner will play basketball at the next level after committing to Cleveland State on January 19th.

"Basketball is my 1st love" Milner said. "I started playing when I was very little, football was something new, something fun, something that I took seriously but I didn't know if I wanted to do that for a career basketball is really where my heart is."

Milner has led the Eagles to an 8-3 start this year after losing 3 division 1 college players from last season's team. Grand Rapids Christian will plat at Wayland Friday night at 7:30 p.m..

