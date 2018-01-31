Two suspects arrested in 50-70 Ottawa Co. thefts

ZEELAND, Mich. – Zeeland Police believe they have arrested two people who may be responsible for between 50 and 70 thefts in the Zeeland and Holland areas.

Police say an officer on patrol noticed three recently stolen bicycles outside of a home. After investigating further, police found two suspects who may be involved in dozens of larcenies.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor is reviewing the case and the suspects are expected to be arraigned later Wednesday or on Thursday. Their names will be released at that time.