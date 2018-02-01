Muskegon shakes off early season rust to take control of the OK Black

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- It took the Muskegon basketball team a little while to get their basketball legs after winning the football state championship this past fall. Despite dealing with the quick turnaround for a 5th straight season, this time it took a little bit longer to get going.

"It just took a little longer I think we have 3 of 5 starters are football guys" head coach Keith Guy said. "Last year we had 1 starter that played football so it was different so this year these guys are expected to do more faster and it just didn't translate as quick as we thought it would."

After a 3-2 start to the season, Muskegon is now 9-3 and a perfect 6-0 in OK Black play running their division winning streak to 50 dating back four years.

One the football guys is senior guard Willie Shanks who is averaging over 25 points a game over the past 32 contests including 34 in last Tuesday's win at Jenison.

"Whoever's got the hot hand in the game we get them the ball" Shanks said. "So we just rotate the hot hand so if you got the hot hand we are going to you."

If the Big Reds continue to get better, they will be dangerous come March.

"I think we can be scary good come March if we continue to trend upward" Guy added. "We have a long ways to go obviously and if guys continue to listen and work hard everyday because these guys coming in everyday working hard I think those losses were good for us as well because I thought our kids felt like we could just show up and win games and we couldn't."

Muskegon will host Fruitport Friday night to start the second half of conference play.