Celebrate diversity at GRPM’s Ethnic Heritage Festival on Saturday

Over 30 different cultures will gather in the Grand Rapids Public Museum to celebrate diversity at the Ethnic Heritage Festival on Saturday.

The day-long festival will have music, dance, crafts and food that represent a majority of ethnic groups that live in West Michigan.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. with performances, presentations, and food tastings happening throughout the day.

Along with the festival, the museum will also open a new exhibit: Water's Extreme Journey. This exhibit takes visitors on a journey through the water cycle as a water drop. Depending on decisions made in the maze-like exhibit, their water droplets end up either healthy in a clean ocean, or end up polluted.

Everything above is included with general admission to the museum.

For a complete schedule of events for Saturday, visit grpm.org.