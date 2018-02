Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Zach Hankins scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Ferris State used an early 2nd half run to beat Northwood 88-60 on Thursday night.

Markese Mayfield (Godwin Heights) had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will host Saginaw Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m..