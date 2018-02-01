From home-based business to booming business for West Michigan mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Losing a job, make that two jobs in 4 months, can actually be a blessing. Or, at least it was for Christine Weber, from a small town in West Michigan known as Hopkins. Why you say? Well, it led her down a path to start making soap out of her home. Her one main bar of soap was a hit and Hilltop Designs has more than 100 products now, ranging from bath bombs, candles and scrubs to beard balm and lotions. To see her full list of items, click here.

Fast-forward five years, Christine now proudly runs her production out of a 5,000 square foot facility and has consultants around the country who sell Hilltop Designs products. These products are not just for women, but for the whole family. One of her best sellers, Morning Mix, consisting of grapefruit and peppermint scents, was inspired by our FOX 17 Morning Mix show. In honor of her upcoming anniversary, Christine encourages you to enter for a chance to win a Morning Mix scent inspired basket by going to Hilltop Designs Facebook page and leaving a comment.

Have someone in mind for Valentine's Day? The deadline to order online is Feb. 2 or you can stop into her Hopkins store location, too.