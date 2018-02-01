× Frontier to start flights from GR to Philadelphia in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Frontier Airlines is adding a new flight to and from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport this spring.

Non-stop flights from Grand Rapids to Philadelphia will begin on April 9. The new non-stop flight will fly twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

To kick off the service, fares will be as low as $29 for a limited time.

Frontier flies nonstop flights from Grand Rapids to Fort Myers and Orlando and will begin also flying to Denver on April 8.