Lansing man charged with child porn crimes

LANSING, Mich. – A Lansing man has been arrested for having child sexually abusive materials on his computer or electronic devices.

Michigan State Police say Corey Hernandez, 22, was arrested Wednesday while at the Ingham County Jail.

Police say they were checking Hernandez’s personal devices during a probationary check when they found the materials. He has been charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and three counts of possessing child sexually abusive materials.

Hernandez was arraigned and issued a $30,000 bond.