Medical issue may've caused Jenison school-bus crash, say police

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Jenison Public Schools bus collided with a full-sized pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Georgetown Township, and one person had to be taken to a hospital.

But not because of any injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

It says the bus driver, Randal Spohn – age 61 – apparently suffered a medical issue and lost consciousness prior to the accident. And that evidently caused the bus to cross the center line into oncoming traffic on Bauer Road at Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.

That was around 4:09 p.m. A sheriff’s sergeant says the school bus struck a 2012 Ford Super-Duty truck driven by Zachary Ruf, 43, of Jenison. They say he was not injured. Neither was Spohn, nor the lone passenger on-board: an eight-year-old student.

However, police say Spohn – a Jenison resident -was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital because of the unspecified medical issue. Police say he was “believed to be in stable condition.” And the 8-year-old student was turned over to family.

Both vehicles wound up in an adjacent field.

Responding to the crash scene were the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and LIFE EMS ambulance.