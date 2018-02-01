× Police seek man for questioning in double murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a man wanted for questioning in a recent double murder.

Norman Muhammad, Jr., 43, is wanted on Felony Parole Absconder Warrant. He wanted for questioning in the murder of Germaine Brown and King Talbert, 2, on January 17 in the 200 block of Montgomery SE.

Muhammad is described as being 6’3″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, you should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his location, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3403 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.