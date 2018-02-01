Police seek man for questioning in double murder

Posted 5:00 PM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:03PM, February 1, 2018

Norman Muhammad, Jr. (Photo from Grand Rapids Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a man wanted for questioning in a recent double murder.

Norman Muhammad, Jr., 43, is wanted on Felony Parole Absconder Warrant.  He wanted for questioning in the murder of Germaine Brown and King Talbert, 2, on January 17 in the 200 block of Montgomery SE.

Muhammad is described as being 6’3″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.  He is considered to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, you should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his location, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3403 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Yet another example of why we need the death penalty back. The justice system had him and let him go. Now two people are dead.

    Reply