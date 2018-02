Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Marcus Thornton made 14 of 19 shots and scored a game-high 32 points as the Grand Rapids Drive beat the Agua Caliente Clippers 110-89 on Thursday night.

Kay Felder added 24 points and 7 assists.

The Drive host the 87ers on Satuday night at 7 p.m..