29 vehicle pile-up closes WB I-94 in Van Buren County

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD, Mich. — A 29 vehicle pile-up closed a stretch of I-94 in Van Buren County for over three hours on Friday.
The initial crash was reported at about 9:20 a.m. Friday on westbound I-94 at mile marker 45 near Hartford. Michigan State Police say 17 semi-trucks and 12 cars were involved.
At least one person was reportedly pinned in a vehicle during the crash. It’s unclear how many others were injured.
Police say in a release that the pile-up happened during periods of heavy lake effect snow in the area.
Westbound I-94 reopened at about 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
1 Comment