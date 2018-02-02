6 great baby items for new moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expecting a little bundle of joy this year? Or maybe looking for the perfect baby shower gift?

Sherri from Bump Swag shows off some baby items that would be perfect for new moms.

Munch Mitt (3-7 months)- $14.99

The Munch Mitt® Teething Toy is a “handy” teething solution that prevents the constant dropping of teething toys. It provides easy access pain relief for teething babies who are still learning consistent grip and direction and protects the hands from irritation due to chewing.

Three way-sensory: Black and white polka dots and contrasting colors provides visual stimulation. Crinkle sound increases curiosity and helps with cause and effect. Textured flexible 100 percent food-grade silicone surface provides soothing teething relief.



Buddy Bib (3-12 months)-$16.99

Buddy Bib features a removable and wearable plush sensory toy holds baby's teether or pacifier with handle. Provides baby convenient access to their pacifier or teether, while having fun interacting with their soft, cuddly, buddy.

Soother/teether holding buddy can be removed and used separately from bib affixed to baby's wrist, stroller, car seat strap, etc.

Soft fabric bib with water resistant layer contains drool and keeps clothes dry and is reversible.

Much like the Munch Mitt, the Buddy Bib is three-way sensory: Black and white polka dots and contrasting colors provides visual stimulation. Crinkle sound in plush toy increases curiosity and helps with cause and effect. Textured flexible 100 percent food-grade silicone teether provides soothing teething relief.



Tiny Tags Jewelry- starting at $65

Tiny Tags specializes in fine jewelry just for moms personalized with child(s) name and birthdays.

Tags guaranteed for life and made in the U.S.A.

Available in 14k yellow, rose and white gold, sterling silver and 24k gold plated.

Joovy Qool Stroller- $499



The new Joovy Qool gives parents the flexibility to customize their stroller and adapt as families grow.

It's the only stroller you'll ever need as it grows from a single to a double to a triple with easy "click-in" accessories that create over 50 configurations!

Has 4 configurations out-of-the-box.

Accessories include second seat, bassinet, bench seat, tote, parent organizer, car seat adapters, rain cover.

High seat capacity at 55 lbs. per seat.

Large rubber tires and sealed bearing wheels for the smoothest ride.

Adjustable handlebar for moms of every size.

Pello Luxe Floor Pillow- $120



The Pello floor pillow is the newborn lounger your baby won't outgrow!

It cuddles a newborn perfectly, catches a wobbly baby who's learning to sit, is a comfy lounger for older babies and toddles. It's completely washable and really easy to carry around because of the two handles-- just fold it like a taco and go!

The loops keep favorite toys perfectly attached so this comfy lounger is always ready for a newborn baby, toddler or older child.

BabyList Hello Baby Box- up to $160, including offers

