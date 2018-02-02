Watch: Nassar sentencing hearing in Eaton County
Fired FBI director says of memo, ‘That’s it?’

Posted 2:23 PM, February 2, 2018, by , Updated at 02:24PM, February 2, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey says a newly released Republican-written memo doesn’t add up to much.

Comey asks on Twitter, “That’s it?”

He calls the memo “dishonest and misleading” and not worth the damage it’s done to public trust in U.S. intelligence agencies.

The memo was declassified by President Donald Trump and released Friday by House Republicans. It claims the FBI abused its surveillance powers in the Russia investigation.

Trump fired Comey last May.

The White House initially said the firing was due to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email. But Trump later indicated it was about the FBI’s Russia probe.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been scrutinizing Comey’s firing as he investigates possible obstruction of justice.

