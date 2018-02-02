Judge: ‘No way’ she’ll punish victims’ father who rushed at Nassar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, Mich. -- A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish the father of three Larry Nassar survivors after he charged at the disgraced former sports doctor Friday in Eaton County court.

Randall Margraves apologized for the incident after being brought into court just after 12 p.m. during a break in the Nassar proceedings.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."

Margraves rushed and tried to attack Nassar Friday after the judge declined his request for "five minutes" alone with the "demon" in a locked room. He was blocked by an attorney and tackled by sheriff's deputies.

The hearing in Eaton County focuses on Nassar’s work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far during the hearing, which began Wednesday and is expected to stretch into next week.

During a similar hearing in Ingham County that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment while he worked with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case. He had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

