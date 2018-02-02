Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for Feb. 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's not a coincidence that so many people are wearing red today. It's set aside as Go Red For Women Day to show support in the fight against heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

The American Heart Association says it's meant to help raise awareness and advocate for more research on women's heart health.

Lifestyle choices like smoking, poor diet, and drinking excessively can increase chances of heart disease. Conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can also put women at risk.

Experts suggest eating a healthier diet and staying active. It's also important to know blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index.

2. It's won over the hearts of music lovers and beyond in West Michigan, and today 20 Monroe Live is celebrating its first anniversary!

They celebrated that milestone on Thursday. Since opening its doors last year, the venue has hosted more than 150 events, and welcomed more than 180,000 guests.

20 Monroe Live is celebrating the one year mark this weekend with two concerts, and they're also selling limited edition merchandise.

3. Google is set to continue expanding beyond Silicon Valley, they're planning to hire in nine states, including Michigan.

The tech giant is planning to hire thousands of new employees, with all of the positions expected to be filled within the year.

The California company currently operates offices and data centers in 21 states.

Google also plans to open or build five new data centers in the U.S. this year, and expand a current San Jose, Texas location.

4. Starbucks now has it's own credit card for java junkies.

Customers can use the card to rack up rewards points, even when they shop at stores other than their coffee shop. Then, they can redeem those points, called stars, for coffee.

The card, backed by J.P. Morgan-Chase, is an apparent bid to give the company a boost amid slowing sales.

5. It's Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil has spoken.

The groundhog emerged from his borrow at Gobbler's Know in Pennsylvania, and saw his shadow.

When Phil sees his shadow, it means there will be six more weeks of winter. If he didn't, that would have meant an early spring.