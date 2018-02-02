× Police investigate three-vehicle fatal crash in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a 64-year-old Coldwater man dead.

It happened around 3:23 p.m. Friday in Batavia Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Lynn Jonas was waiting to turn left on to Pond Drive off US-12, when an SUV driven by Magali Lagunas of Bronson, 41, rear-ended Jonas’ vehicle (a Ford Fiesta), pushing it into the path of a third vehicle. Police say that third vehicle – a pickup driven by Christopher Pavka, 64, of Coldwater- then broadsided Jonas’ vehicle.

Sheriff’s investigators say Pavka and Lagunas later were taken to Promedica of Coldwater for treatment of minor injuries. And Jonas was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

Besides Branch and Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies, responders from Lifecare Ambulance, Bronson Fire Department, and 911 Towing assisted at the scene.