× Walker Police ID driver killed in 3-vehicle crash

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police on Friday identified the man who died in a crash earlier this week on Wilson Avenue north of Hall Street.

Police say that David Vellenga, 59, died Tuesday after his vehicle rolled over during the three-vehicle crash.

The drivers of the two other vehicles, a 19-year-old from Walker and a 47-year-old from Comstock Park, were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police also said Tuesday that a 12-year-old passenger in Vellenga’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.