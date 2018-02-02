Western Michigan Christian girls remain atop the Lakes 8

Posted 11:21 PM, February 2, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich--- Western Michigan Christian entered the night on top of Lakes 8 conference and made the short trip to Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the 10-4 Crusaders. The Warriors would remain on top of the conference with a 60-36 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s