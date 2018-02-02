Western Michigan Christian girls remain atop the Lakes 8

MUSKEGON, Mich--- Western Michigan Christian entered the night on top of Lakes 8 conference and made the short trip to Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the 10-4 Crusaders. The Warriors would remain on top of the conference with a 60-36 win.
