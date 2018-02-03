19-year-old dies in one-car crash in Mecosta Township

Posted 9:02 PM, February 3, 2018, by , Updated at 09:03PM, February 3, 2018

Courtesy Image: GoogleMaps

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  A man from Morley is dead following a one-car crash in Mecosta Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was only 19 years old. The crash occurred on Northland Drive near Obert Drive, around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say he was heading south, and apparently was unable to manage the curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road and hit a tree.

Afterward, the man was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids, where he died from his injuries, according to county sheriff’s deputies.

They were assisted at the crash scene by the Mecosta/Austin Rescue, Alpha 4.

The driver’s name and other details have not been released yet.

