19-year-old dies in one-car crash in Mecosta Township

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Morley is dead following a one-car crash in Mecosta Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was only 19 years old. The crash occurred on Northland Drive near Obert Drive, around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say he was heading south, and apparently was unable to manage the curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road and hit a tree.

Afterward, the man was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids, where he died from his injuries, according to county sheriff’s deputies.

They were assisted at the crash scene by the Mecosta/Austin Rescue, Alpha 4.

The driver’s name and other details have not been released yet.