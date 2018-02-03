× Brave the cold for Snow Bikes and Brews Arctic Cruise Saturday

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford and Cedar Springs Brewing Companies are hosting the Snow Bikes and Brews Arctic Cruise Saturday.

It starts at 11 a.m. at Rockford Brewing Company.

RBC will be hosting a brunch for riders and dollar off drafts.

At 12:30 p.m., the group will be riding down the White Pine Trail to Cedar Springs. The ride is 7.7 miles.

Cedar Springs Brewing will also have dollar off drafts as well for riders.

The event is free and for all ages and skill levels.

For more information, you can visit the even Facebook page.