Ferris State Men Win 11th Straight

Posted 11:54 PM, February 3, 2018, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball team moved to 23-1 overall with a 107-83 win over Saginaw Valley on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now riding an 11-game winning streak.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s