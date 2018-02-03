× Fire destroys Comstock Township house

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Flames engulfed a house in Kalamazoo County early Saturday morning, and that prevented firefighters from getting inside right away to fight it.

So confirms Comstock Township Fire Captain Mike Dyer. He tells FOX 17 no one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 1:15 a.m., in the 700 block of Benedict Avenue.

He could not confirm whether the owner was at home at the time, or if any pets were inside or injured.

A neighbor notified authorities abut the fire. Captain Dyer says Township Fire Marshal Michael Kessler is looking into what caused it.