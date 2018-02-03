Funeral planned for slain Kentwood student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a teenage girl who was first reported as a runaway and was later found dead nearly 40-miles from her home.

Family and friends of Mujey Dumbuya, 16, will hold a funeral for her Saturday, February 10, at 11 a.m. at Christian Reformed Church on Eastern Avenue.

Visitation is planned for Friday, February 9 from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

You’ll remember Dumbuya’s body was found Sunday in the West Douglas neighborhood of Kalamazoo.  She was reported as a runaway on January 25.

Lt. Anthony Morgan of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say that Dumbuya was found wearing a black Columbia jacket, white and pink T-shirt with a print of Cinderella’s face on the front, blue jeans and pink Nike tennis shoes.  However, her right shoe was missing.

Mujey Dumbuya’s shoe

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

East Kentwood High School has notified families that Dumbuya was a student at EKHS and that crisis team members are at the school to help students and staff.

 

 

