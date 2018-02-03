× Funeral planned for slain Kentwood student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a teenage girl who was first reported as a runaway and was later found dead nearly 40-miles from her home.

Family and friends of Mujey Dumbuya, 16, will hold a funeral for her Saturday, February 10, at 11 a.m. at Christian Reformed Church on Eastern Avenue.

Visitation is planned for Friday, February 9 from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

You’ll remember Dumbuya’s body was found Sunday in the West Douglas neighborhood of Kalamazoo. She was reported as a runaway on January 25.

Lt. Anthony Morgan of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say that Dumbuya was found wearing a black Columbia jacket, white and pink T-shirt with a print of Cinderella’s face on the front, blue jeans and pink Nike tennis shoes. However, her right shoe was missing.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

East Kentwood High School has notified families that Dumbuya was a student at EKHS and that crisis team members are at the school to help students and staff.