Kalamazoo doctor released from jail after ICE arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. --A Kalamazoo doctor detained by immigration officials after several prior run-ins with the law was released on bond Thursday.

Lukasz Niec, a doctor at Bronson Methodist Hospital, spent 16 days in Calhoun County jail after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I never imagined that would happen,” said Niec. “I was shocked. I didn’t even know about this law that something that far ago could haunt you."

ICE officials arrested Niec after several run in's with the law including a poor driving record and two prior misdemeanor convictions as a teen. One of the charges was supposed to be dropped from his public record. “Well obviously, it’s public now," said Niec.

"There’s a stamp on it that says it’s not public record, but it’s still being used against him 25 years later," said wife Rachelle Niec.

Lukasz says the toughest part of being in jail was not being able to stay in contact with his daughter, who he plans on seeing on Tuesday.

“I’m sure she’s excited too. The last time she didn’t see me for a little bit, she cried and I said, “Why are you crying?’, and she said, ‘I haven’t seen you for so long.’ It was kind of heart breaking," said Niec.

Lukasz who’s lived in the country since he was a child and holds permanent green card. "It’s not that I didn’t want to be a citizen, I just never thought it was important to get until this happened to me."

He says what’s important now is remaining positive throughout the legal battle, and that deportation will not be the end result. He plans to go back to his daily routine, starting with going back to work as soon as possible.

“Depending on the schedule, maybe tomorrow who knows," he said.

Niec said at some point he will go to an immigration hearing, but no date has been set yet.