× Police investigating suspicious incident at local Meijer

WALKER, Mich. — Police are investigating after someone used an intercom at a local Meijer threatening missiles headed towards the United States.

It happened at the Meijer, 315 Wilson Avenue NW in Walker just before 9:45 p.m. Friday night

Investigators say an unknown suspect used one of the store phones to make the call but no one is in custody.

Police say no one was injured and that the incident appears to be a prank.

We have reached out to Meijer for comment on this story but have not yet heard back.