× Police say child-porn video appearing in Facebook Messenger inboxes

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Several citizens have been finding a disturbing video in their Facebook Messenger mailbox lately. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a short video that contains child pornography.

Police say an accompanying Facebook message asks people to spread the video, in a supposed attempt to identify the victim – and with the purported goal of helping to ultimately identify the perpetrator.

Sheriff’s investigators say they’re looking into the matter, and they’re asking people not to forward, share, or show the video to anyone – “under any circumstances”.

“Even with good intentions to help, it could be considered dissemination of child pornography,” according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

If you find this video in your Messenger account, police ask you to delete it immediately.