Police say child-porn video appearing in Facebook Messenger inboxes

Posted 6:06 PM, February 3, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08PM, February 3, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. —  Several citizens have been finding a disturbing video in their Facebook Messenger mailbox lately. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a short video that contains child pornography.

Police say an accompanying Facebook message asks people to spread the video, in a supposed attempt to identify the victim – and with the purported goal of helping to ultimately identify the perpetrator.

Sheriff’s investigators say they’re looking into the matter, and they’re asking people not to forward, share, or show the video to anyone – “under any circumstances”.

“Even with good intentions to help, it could be considered dissemination of child pornography,” according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

If you find this video in your Messenger account, police ask you to delete it immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments